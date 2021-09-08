Covid 19 coronavirus Delta outbreak: Covid victim's family grief compounded by L4 restrictions

Grief for the whānau of the country's latest Covid-19 death is compounded by Auckland's level 4 restrictions.
The Ministry of Health last week confirmed the woman, in her 90s, died in North Shore Hospital overnight on Friday.
She had a number of underlying conditions but is now New Zealand's 27th person to have died of Covid.
The woman was a founder of Hoani Waititi Marae in West Auckland.
Waipareira Trust chief executive John Tamihere referred to the woman as "one of our Māori nannies" who played a large part in the running of the marae.
However, while still coming to terms with her death, her whānau were struggling with the fact they won't be able to hold a proper tangi for her.
"The family desires privacy because they're a very traditional family. They are still grieving over their inability to tangi for her.
"They're going through a very difficult process at the moment and not being allowed to bring in extended family and all her mokopuna.
"So they're doing it a bit hard. They're a long-time family and backbone of Hoani Waititi Marae."
The woman was also involved in the marae's peace programmes and youth projects.
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern earlier expressed her condolences to the family and loved ones.
"Every death is a reminder of the damage Covid-19 can cause when it gets into our community," she said.