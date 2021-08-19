Covid 19 coronavirus Delta outbreak: 'Community idiots at it again' - Kāpiti mayor blasts rule-breakers

One of the rule breakers snapped by a local. Photo / Supplied

Kāpiti's mayor is urging the community to call police on Covid rule-breakers after multiple reports of motorcyclists breaching level 4 protocols.

In a statement K Gurunathan said residents living around the Waikanae Estuary Scientific Reserve have witnessed two incidents where motorcyclists have broken the restrictions.

"Both have occurred within a 15 hour period. In the latest, the dirt bike rider had come tearing through the ecologically sensitive reserve, parked his bike which had no registration, did some fishing while having a cigarette, and then left via a track towards Manly Street."

He said the "speeding community idiots" are a danger to the public and themselves and both incidents had been reported to police

Similar incidents occurred last lockdown and he warned that vehicles were also banned from the estuary reserve because of its high environmental values.

"I urge the community to call the police 111 number or the police COVID number 105."