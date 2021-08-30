Covid 19 coronavirus Delta outbreak: 300 jabs in 3 minutes at student walk-in vaccination clinic

Vaccine recipients wait in rows for the all-clear to go home after receiving their jabs at yesterday's walk-in clinic at Forsyth Barr Stadium. Photo / Stephen Jaquiery

The sun was out, the music was pumping and Dunedin's students came to the party at a walk-in vaccination clinic at Forsyth Barr Stadium yesterday.

There will be sore arms all over North Dunedin today after the first day of the clinic saw a constant stream of willing participants rolling up their sleeve for a jab.

The event, which continues today, is a collaboration between Te Kaika and the university's Maori and Pacific Island student associations.

Te Roopu Maori president Karamea Pewhairangi said the party atmosphere was a key part of the process.

"[We are] trying to make everyone feel comfortable to be here, because for some people vaccination can be a scary thing.

"We just want to make sure we create this atmosphere where you feel like you're well supported."

The two students' unions had been working towards a student vaccination event since before lockdownbegan.

"A lot of our students come from the North Island, so we want to ensure that when they do decide to go home they are vaccinated so that they can contribute to a healthier New Zealand."

Te Kaika chief executive Albie Laurence said although the event had been designed with students in mind, everyone was welcome.

"It's a non-book-in clinic on Monday and Tuesday, so we're just encouraging students or anyone who lives in the north Dunedin area to rock up to the stadium."

There were 6000 vaccine doses reserved for the clinic, which was able to administer 300 doses in 30 minutes.

"The process is pretty simple. It's quite fast moving — just have a seat, get a jab and you stay in that seat for 15 minutes, then you're let out."

Mikaere Teki came to get vaccinated with other members of his bubble and said he encouraged other students to take advantage of the service.

"It's good. I like the music, too. I was having fun, so the time just went like that."

He spent his 15 minutes stand-down time on social media encouraging people to come and get vaccinated.

Megan Hankey was impressed with how efficient the process was.

"It was so fast ... I walked in straight away, got sat down, then had the vaccine straight away."

The drop-in clinic continues today at the stadium from noon until 7pm.