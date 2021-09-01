Covid 19 coronavirus Delta outbreak: 12-year-old's vaccination message for her peers

Livia Harvey waits for 20 minutes at the vaccine clinic to ensure there are no side-effects. Photo / Warren Buckland

Livia Harvey, 12, wants the community to know that getting vaccinated is no biggie and it doesn't hurt.

Livia, the daughter of Hastings councillor Damon Harvey and Tukituki MP Anna Lorck got her first dose of Covid vaccine on Wednesday at Clubs Hastings.

She said the Covid-19 vaccination clinic, run by the Hastings Health Centre, made it a good experience.

"I am really happy I got it, and I want people to be brave and know it won't hurt," she said.

"Getting the vaccine keeps our community safe and us all safe in Covid."

Everyone in Aotearoa aged 12 years and over can book their free Covid vaccination now that September has arrived.

Livia said two of her best friends had received the first dose of vaccine last week.

"It's a really good experience, it didn't hurt and the nurses are nice and they explain everything."

Lorck, who has also got her first dose, said it was great to see the younger generation get their jabs.

"Livia will be treated to Rush Munro's ice cream."

Lisa Cotter, Registered nurse and team lead at the clinic said the clinic was seeing more families with children come through to get their vaccine.

"We are seeing more 20 to 30 year-olds and parents with their teenagers come in to get the vaccine and it's great," she said.

"We've also been working closely with Choices and they have provided a van for people who cannot make it to the clinic by themselves and need assistance like nanas with walkers."

Registered nurse Renee Liefting administers the Covid vaccine to 12 year old Livia Harvey at Clubs Hastings. Photo / Warren Buckland

The clinic had vaccinated 280 people by noon on Wednesday and Cotter was hoping to reach a target of 500 by day-end.

"We've been sitting around 490 all week and I really want to hit the elusive 500."

Overall the region is getting close to 60 per cent of the population having at least one dose of the vaccine.

According to the Hawke's Bay DHB as of August 31, 125,895 doses of the vaccine had been given throughout Hawke's Bay.

Of those 82,484 people had received their first dose, and 43,411 had received their second dose.

56 per cent of people in Wairoa, Hastings and Napier had at least received one dose, and 53 per cent in Central Hawke's Bay had received at least one dose.

Pasifika vaccination rates were still leading the charge with 69 per cent of the Pasifika population with at least one dose of vaccine.

For people wanting to book an appointment, booking appointments for DHB super clinics, Te Taiwhenua o Heretaunga (TTOH), Totara Health, The Doctors Napier, Hastings Health Centre, Unichem Stortford Lodge Pharmacy and Queen St Practice (Wairoa) are visible on the national booking system.