Covid 19 coronavirus Delta: Locations of interest for Rotorua announced

Focus Live: PM Jacinda Ardern and Dr Ashley Bloomfield give Covid-19 update

Locations of interest in Rotorua have been announced following two Covid-19 positive cases in the city.

The Ministry of Health said anyone who was at the Rotorua Hospital main entrance waiting area and the Rotorua Hospital emergency department waiting room on Saturday, November 13 between 5.25pm and 7.25 pm should self-isolate, test immediately and on day five after they were exposed at this location.

The two cases were detected after a person sought care at Rotorua Hospital for a non-Covid health matter and subsequently returned a positive test result.

The Ministry of Health previously said the person who visited the hospital was not in contact with any other patients as they were placed in a room set aside for possible Covid-19 cases and managed with appropriate infection prevention protocols.

It said two healthcare workers involved were being tested and isolating.

A new case was announced in Taupō today bringing the total number of cases in the Lakes district in this outbreak to six. The additional Taupō case was reported after the 9am cut off time today so will be officially added to the numbers tomorrow.

The person in Taupō is a household contact of a known case and is isolating at home.

There is a new location of interest in Taupō at the Taupo Darts Club, 27 AC Baths Ave on Thursday, 11 November between 4:30 pm and 8pm.

The two Rotorua Covid-19 cases, first reported yesterday, are now self-isolating in Auckland, with whānau support available to them.

There are 173 Covid-19 cases in the community today.

The ministry is encouraging anyone with Covid-19 related symptoms in the region to get tested.

Where to get tested

• Rotorua Covid-19 Community Testing Centre, Kahukura Clubrooms, 1475 Pukuatua St, 9am to 3pm.

• Taupō Covid-19 Community Testing Centre, 79 Miro St 9am to 3pm.

• Taupō Event Centre, AC Baths Ave, 8.30am to 3pm.

• Pihanga Health, 28 Te Rangitautahanga Rd, Turangi, 11am to 1pm.