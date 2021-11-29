Covid-19 coronavirus: CCDHB reaches 90 per cent fully vaccinated

90 per cent of CCDHB residents have been double jabbed. Photo / NZH

Ninety per cent of eligible Capital and Coast residents are now fully vaccinated against Covid-19.

Behind Auckland, Capital and Coast (CCDHB) became the second DHB in the country to reach the milestone, revealed in today's 1pm update provided by the Ministry of Health.

It comes ten days after Wellington City reached 90 per cent fully vaccinated, and just hours before the Government is set to announce where regions will move in the new traffic light system.

More than 95 per cent of eligible residents in CCDHB have received a first dose of the vaccine.

In Hutt Valley DHB, 86 per cent are fully vaccinated and 93 per cent have received a first dose. In Wairarapa, 83 per cent are double jabbed, with 92 per cent on one dose.

Across the country, 92 per cent of eligible people have had one dose of the vaccine and 85 per cent are fully vaccinated.