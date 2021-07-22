Covid 19 coronavirus: CCDHB apologises for vaccine booking number error

Wellingtonians have found that a phone number listed to book vaccines does not work. Photo / File

Capital & Coast DHB has apologised after Wellingtonians trying to book their Covid vaccines were unable to access the service through the listed number.

A CCDHB spokesperson said this morninig they were aware people calling the national Covid vaccination heathline were given the incorrect information.

"We apologise for this and have worked with the COVID Vaccination Healthline to ensure it is booking eligible people in our region correctly."

The Ministry of Health launched an 0800 number this morning, which allowed people in group 3 who had not yet been able to book a vaccination to make an appointment.

This number does not work for @CCDHB and @HuttValleyDHB They cannot book for you. They do not even know the contact number to call for Wellington bookings. — nzfatmatt (@nzfatmatt) July 22, 2021

The announcement was met with several commenters from Wellington who said they had struggled to make bookings through the listed number.

One said the number did not work for Capital & Coast and Hutt Valley DHBs, and the people taking the calls did not know of a Wellington phone number to direct callers to.

Another said she had been placed on hold for 25 minutes, only to be told CCDHB was not booking appointments.

Another Wellingtonian was told the 0800 number did not work for the Wellington region, and was advised to call his GP instead.

The Capital & Coast District Health board commented in response, saying people were able to book appointments at any of the region's 12 vaccination centres via the number provided.

"We have followed up with the national call centre to ensure they are giving correct advice," read the comment.

"Please try again in an hour. We apologise that the correct information was not provided."

A CCDHB spokesperson said people who received incorrect information should contact the Covid vaccination heathline (0800 28 29 26), which was open everyday 8am - 8pm.