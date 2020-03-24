Land Information NZ has now released a Covid-19 update in which it confirmed lawyers could verify a buyer or sellers identify over a video call if they had known the client for more than 12 months and if they could "see and hear" the client and clearly see what documents they were signing.
Vacant possession
However, in many cases, houses must be made vacant at the time of settlement and this was where trouble was occurring.
The Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment was not able to say today whether people would be allowed to move house during the lockdown.
However, the Real Estate Insitute has now put out advice suggesting settlement dates be deferred until after the lockdown.
"Travel will be restricted to essential travel only - for instance pharmacy and supermarket trips - so settlements and moving house should be deferred until after the Alert Level 4 restriction is lifted," REI chief executive Bindi Norwell said.
This was also the recommendation of the Auckland District Law Society.
Murray Harden, a property specialist with Morrison Kent Lawyers, said most lawyers were looking to co-operate and encourge their clients to mutually agree to move settlement dates back.
"But legally as it stands, if you don't settle by the agreed date, you are potentially in default and there could be consequences for that," he said.
He urged the Government to use its emergency powers to temporarily excuse people from settlement obligations during the lockdown.
However, even with mutual agreement to defer settlement dates, there were still likely to be financial consequences.
People advanced home loan deposits to complete sales might be left paying interest on their loans before they actually need them, while developers could be left with increased holding costs due to house sales not going through on time.