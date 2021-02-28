Covid-19 coronavirus: Bay Oval double header moved to Wellington, manager says logistics too complicated

Bay Oval will have to wait to host its first sell-out match after New Zealand Cricket moved Sunday's double header to Wellington.

The matches between the Black Caps and Australia, and the White Ferns and England will now be played without an audience.

New Zealand Cricket announced the decision to move the matches earlier today, citing level 2 and 3 restrictions.

Friday's matches at Eden Park had already been moved to Wellington.

Sunday's matches were due to be the first sell-out at the Mount Maunganui-based sports facility, with all ticketholders to be refunded.

Bay Oval manager Kelvin Jones told the Bay of Plenty Times it was "disappointing".

"Logistically I think it was becoming very challenging [with] the cancellation of flights and those sort of things," he said.

Bay Oval manager Kelvin Jones said it was "disappointing" the matches had to be moved. Photo / George Novak

"It was probably looking more and more likely that a game here would be played under level 2 and therefore behind closed doors.

"I'm sure for economic reasons it just made more sense to play all the games in the same place."

However, Jones said they had been blessed with an exceptional summer of cricket at the Bay Oval, highlighted by the Boxing Day Test.

Both matches would be played on the same date and time at Sky Stadium in Wellington.

The change was forced because of complications arising from the transfer of Friday's doubleheader from Auckland to Wellington, NZC said.

"The current alert level 2 protocols in Wellington mean all three double-headers – on Wednesday, Friday and Sunday - will be played behind closed doors."

It comes just a week after the Bay Oval match sold out.

Recent upgrades to the ground mean it will be the Bay Oval's biggest crowd.

Black Caps seamer and Tauranga local Trent Boult last week thanked the Oval's turf manager Jared Carter and the team or the way the ground had developed into a mainstay on the local cricket calendar.

"The whole Bay Oval family has put a lot of time into developing that ground," he said.

"It's made tremendous strides in terms of the way it has developed to become the test venue it is now.

Mount Maunganui local Trent Boult speaks to media at the Bay Oval last year. Photo / Andrew Warner

"I'm lucky to have been involved in a couple of test matches that have gone the full five days there - I'll have to have a word with the groundsmen about maybe quickening them up a little bit.

"Some good cricket has been played there. It's good for the region and hopefully inspiring a few kids in the Bay to play cricket, to get out there and play the game I fell in love with a long time ago."

The Black Caps currently lead the series 2-0 after victories in front of sell out crowds in Christchurch and Dunedin.