Covid-19 coronavirus: Auckland Mayor Phil Goff welcomes move down to level 2

Auckland Mayor Phil Goff. Photo / Dean Purcell

Mayor Phil Goff has welcomed the move to Level 2 for Auckland but urged people to continue following precautions.

"I want to thank Aucklanders for their efforts over the last few days. I know it has not been easy.

"However, today's cases show us a short sharp lockdown was necessary to hit this outbreak on the head. We are not fully out of the woods yet, so we need to be cautious.

"The vital thing now is for people to continue scanning their QR codes and get tested if they are feeling unwell," he said.

Goff said even with the move to level 2, the last three days had put Auckland businesses under pressure.

"This is the third time Auckland has been at level 3 in less than 12 months and the cumulative impact on businesses is real. We need to ensure there is flexibility from the government to help those businesses most affected by even relatively short periods at level 3, as well as those that are most impacted by level 2 restrictions."

On Monday, Goff said news of lockdown is not unexpected and was "something we should expect time and again".

"We need to take extra precaution after the revelation that it is the UK variant."

"We've been here before... we'll beat it again."

Meanwhile, the organisers of the popular Splore Festival have taken the decision today to postpone the music festival until March 26-28 at the same location, Tāpapakanga Regional Park in Auckland.

The decision was made due to Auckland remaining under Covid level restrictions. The current uncertainty makes it too risky to proceed with pack-in this weekend and to hold the festival on the original dates of February 26-28, said the organisers.