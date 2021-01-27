Covid 19 coronavirus: Auckland locations visited by new community cases

The Auckland locations visited by two new Covid-19 community cases have been revealed by the Ministry of Health.

The list of North Auckland locations includes a range of supermarkets, a petrol station, a pharmacy and a retail store.

The list covers a period from January 17, two days after the cases completed quarantine, to January 26.

It includes locations in Albany, as well as Ōrewa, Silverdale and Northcote.

Director general of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield demonstrating how to turn on Bluetooth on the Covid App. Photo / Mark Mitchell

The pair were in managed isolation at Auckland's Pullman Hotel at the same time as the recent Northland case and after "urgent testing" this evening, they are now being treated as confirmed.

Director general of health Ashley Bloomfield said in a statement this evening that while the cases can't be ruled out that as historical infections, test results so far indicate the two people may have contracted Covid-19 towards the end of their stay in managed isolation, after returning two negative tests each during their stay.

"Genome sequencing results, which are expected tomorrow, and serology results expected the following day, will help develop the picture further."

But Bloomfield said that out of an "abundance of caution" the Ministry is now responding as if these are confirmed current infections.

Bloomfield said there is no evidence so far that suggests community transmission — "but we need the right people to isolate and get tested".

"We understand that many will be anxious, but it's important to remember we are carrying out these measures as a precaution."

Bloomfield asked anyone who has visited the below locations during the time period, or was in Auckland with symptoms, to isolate and call Healthline to arrange a test and remain isolated until they receive their result.

The full list is:

• BBQ King Albany - Jan 17, 11am-2pm

• Pak n Save Silverdale - Jan 17, 2pm-2.30pm

• BBQ King Albany - Jan 17, 5pm-9pm

• Pak n Save Silverdale - Jan 18, midday-12.30pm

• BBQ King - Albany Jan 18, 12.30pm-3pm

• Caltex Ōrewa - Jan 18, 1pm-1.30pm

• BBQ King Albany - Jan 18, 5pm-9pm

• Hickeys Pharmacy Ōrewa - Jan 23, 12.30pm-1.30pm

• Farmers Albany -Jan 24, midday-1pm

• Tai Ping Supermarket Albany - Jan 24, midday-1pm

• New World Ōrewa - Jan 25, 1pm-2pm

• Tai Ping Supermarket Northcote - Jan 26, 12.30pm-1pm

Meanwhile, Bloomfield said a number of steps have already been put in place at the Pullman hotel.

These include:

• deep clean of commonly used areas and

• tighter restrictions on movement of returnees including no arrivals or departures

• increasing hotel ventilation

• requesting returnees who've recently left, to not fly, to stay home and have an additional test within 48 hours

• restricting staff from working at other sites

And a number of walk-in/drive-thru community testing centres will be open in Auckland — some with extended hours, Bloomfield said.

These include:

• Northcote Community Testing Centre

• Balmoral Community Testing Centre

• Whānau House, Waipareira Trust Henderson

• Health New Lynn

• The Whānau Ora Community Clinic

• Ōtara Community Testing Centre