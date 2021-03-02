Covid-19 coronavirus: Auckland churchgoers issued warning for flouting rules

A group of churchgoers in Auckland flouting alert level 3 restrictions have been issued a warning by police.

Worshippers gathered at a Māngere East property for a service on Sunday. It included multiple people who did not live at the address, police said in a statement.

A man at the property was told about the risks to the public created by rule-breakers, and issued with a written warning.

Under alert level 3, gatherings of up to 10 people are allowed only for weddings, funerals or tangihanga.

Police patrols will be carried out in Auckland to remind residents of restrictions.

"It's important that everyone does their part to reduce the risk of community transmission and abide by the restrictions in place," said Counties Manukau district commander superintendent Jill Rogers.

Police are vowing to follow up on reports of alert level breaches across the country and take action when necessary.

Anyone with information about possible alert level breaches can report them online at 105.police.govt.nz or call 105.

‌

In contrast, Rogers said Auckland motorists are complying with the current restrictions of essential travel only in the region.

Of almost 40,000 cars stopped at 10 checkpoints between Sunday 6am and Monday at 3:30pm, 583 were turned away – 293 at Northern checkpoints and 290 at Southern checkpoints.

Commuters are being reminded to have the correct documentation or exemption paperwork ready for officers at the checkpoints.

"Delays at both the Northern and Southern checkpoints have been minimal since Monday," said Rogers.

Some families told the Herald they spent up to 10 hours stuck in traffic on Sunday, the first day Auckland was plunged back into alert level 3.