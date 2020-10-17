Covid 19 coronavirus: Ashley Bloomfield calls press conference, letter revealed

Director general of health Ashley Bloomfield will front a Covid-19 press conference at 1pm.
It comes as the NZ Herald obtained a letter from the Auckland Regional Public Health Service, advising that a person has been diagnosed with a notifiable, infectious disease.
The letter says that another person is considered a close contact and may become infectious to others.
It advises the recipient of the letter that this close contact needs to self-isolate at home until receiving a clearance letter.
The Ministry of Health is refusing to comment, or confirm any details.
Auckland Regional Public Health Service said it would not comment until after the ministry's press conference.
It has been 16 days since New Zealand last saw community transmission. A male in his 30s at Canterbury DHB who tested positive for Covid-19 on October 2 was the last case.
The last Auckland case was on September 24, and was a female between the age of 15 and 19 years at Waitemata DHB.
