Covid 19 coronavirus: Are there anymore cases in the community today?

The Ministry of Health is due to reveal whether or not there are any cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand.

The public will be especially keen to find out whether any other cases in the community have been identified; after officials said yesterday that a woman had become a confirmed community case.

The risk to the public, however, is thought to be minor - given she is a close contact of two other people confirmed to have the virus and has therefore been in isolation.

The woman's family members are the man and toddler who completed managed isolation at the Pullman Auckland hotel in mid-January.

There were six cases of Covid-19 in managed isolation in New Zealand as of yesterday.

Two people were from the United Kingdom, one from India, another from the Czech Republic and one from Poland.

The sixth person's origin was "to be determined". However, that person had come to New Zealand via the United Arab Emirates on January 30.

All six cases are carrying out their 14-day managed isolation in facilities in Auckland.

Ministry of Health officials also revealed that six people have since recovered. One case has been reclassified as "under investigation".

As of yesterday, the total number of active cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand stood at 60 people.

Our total number of confirmed cases is 1957.

Today's results are due to be released via a statement at 1pm.