Covid 19 coronavirus: Alert issued to Queensland returnees as lockdown enforced in parts of the state

People who returned from Queensland to New Zealand since Monday are being told to carefully check the state's locations of interest. Photo / File

People who returned from Queensland to New Zealand since Monday are being told to carefully check the state's locations of interest. Photo / File

The Ministry of Health is urging people who have recently returned from Queensland to check whether they visited any of the state's locations linked to positive Covid-19 cases.

A ministry spokesperson said anyone who had departed the state since Monday, July 26 should carefully check the list of locations of interest, which appears to have been recently updated on the Queensland Health website.

Of the 57 current locations, 11 are tagged as new. Four were exposed to the virus on Sunday in the Oxley and Jindalee areas.

Three were on Wednesday, two of which were bus journeys and the remainder was a location in South Brisbane.

Three were on Thursday in East Brisbane and Jindalee. The final one was on Friday on a bus journey.

The New Zealand travel bubble with Australia was paused on July 23, but managed return flights were in place until yesterday for people with a negative pre-departure test.

Southeast Queensland entered a three-day lockdown after six new community cases were announced today, all linked to the 17-year-old Indooroopilly State High School student who tested positive to Covid-19 yesterday.

‌

The new cases are the girl's four family members, a medical student who tutors the girl, and a staff member from Ironside State School where one of the siblings attends. They are all confirmed to have the Delta strain.

It's believed the student had been infectious and out in the community since Tuesday.

Director general of health Dr Ashley Bloomfield said anyone who had visited the relevant locations should immediately isolate and call Healthline on 0800 358 5453.

"Even if you haven't been to one of those locations of interest, but have returned from Queensland since Monday, please remain vigilant, monitor any possible symptoms and ring Healthline and immediately isolate if any symptoms appear."

All returnees from Queensland since Monday would be contacted via email to remind them to check the locations of interest list and monitor their symptoms.