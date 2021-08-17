Covid 19 coronavirus: 23 exposure events for Auckland positive case

August 17 2021 Auckland and Coromandel will go into level 4 lockdown for seven days – and the rest of the country for three days – from 11.59pm tonight.

There are 23 exposure events linked to the 58-year-old Auckland man who tested positive for Covid today, sending New Zealand into an alert level 4 lockdown.

Of the 23 events, 15 have been released as locations of interest - meaning they require further contact tracing.

These locations include 12 in the Coromandel, 2 in Auckland and 1 in Mangatarata.

Auckland:

• Crumb Grey Lynn (Ariki St) - August 12 between 10am - 10.10am

• Devonport Pharmacy (33 Victoria Rd) - August 16 between 2.15pm - 2.30pm

Coromandel:

• Star and Garter Hotel (5 Kapanga Rd) - August 13 between 6.39pm - 7.40pm

• Umu Cafe (22 Wharf Rd) - August 13 between 7.40pm - 8.30pm

• BP Gas Station (Tiki Rd) - August 14 between 9.30am - 9.40am

• Driving Creek Railway Tours (380 Driving Creek Rd) - August 14 between 10.30am - 10.50am

• Jaks Cafe & Bar (104 Kapanga Rd) - August 14 between 10.50am - 11.30am

• Hereford 'n' a Pickle (2318 Colville Rd, RD 4, Colville) - August 14 between 1.25pm - 2.15pm

• Taras Beads (1/75 Kapanga Rd) - August 14 between 3pm - 3.10pm

• Richardsons Real Estate (151 Kapanga Rd) - August 14 between 3.30pm - 3.35pm

• Umu Cafe (22 Wharf Rd) - August 14 between 6.17pm - 7.11pm

• Star and Garter Hotel (5 Kapanga Rd) - August 14 between 7.11pm - 9.00pm

• Taras Beads (1/75 Kapanga Rd) - August 15 between 10am - 10.05am

• Umu Cafe (22 Wharf Rd) - August 15 between 10.14am - 11.10am

Mangatarata:

• Woodturners Café (3815 State Highway 2) - August 15 between 12.40pm - 1.25pm

The Coromandel's Star and Garter Hotel is a location of interest. Photo / File

The manager of the Star and Garter Hotel in the Coromandel township, Mariya Kravchenko, said the bistro pub was quite busy on on Friday and Saturday.

She guessed there would have been about 70 to 80 people on each night, especially on Saturday night for the All Black versus Wallabies match at Eden Park.

Kravchenko said the hotel closed just before 6pm tonight, saying staff had been told the follow the guidelines and get a Covid test.

Hotel owner Michael Huitema said he received a call from the Ministry of Health at about 2pm to inform him about the Covid case.

He said closing the pub was an inconvenience and disapointing.

"It is what it is. We've just got to deal with it and move on," said Huitema, who plans to cut short his holiday and get back to Coromandel as soon as possible.

Anyone linked to these sites at the relevant times is advised to self-isolate and call Healthline on 0800 358 545.

What you need to know

A 58-year-old Devonport man tested positive today after visiting a GP yesterday. He was infectious from August 12.

The man, who isn't vaccinated, and his wife travelled to Coromandel over the weekend. His wife is fully vaccinated.

There is no obvious link to the border at this stage.

While results of genome testing won't be back until tomorrow it is being treated as a Delta case.

Testing centres open until 8pm tonight.