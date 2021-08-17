Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Politics

Covid 19 coronavirus: Why we should be worried, and the signs of optimism to look for today

3 minutes to read
August 17 2021. Auckland and Coromandel will go into level 4 lockdown for seven days – and the rest of the country for three days – following news of a community Covid-19 case in NZ's biggest city.

August 17 2021. Auckland and Coromandel will go into level 4 lockdown for seven days – and the rest of the country for three days – following news of a community Covid-19 case in NZ's biggest city.

Derek Cheng
By:

Derek Cheng is deputy political editor for the New Zealand Herald

ANALYSIS

Kiwis waking up this morning in their first lockdown in over a year will be hoping it is short-lived - but there remain many reasons to be worried.

Chief among them is that there

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Covid

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.