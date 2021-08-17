Covid-19 coronavirus: 'Children are at home' even if parents are essential workers — Ardern

August 17 2021 Auckland and Coromandel will go into level 4 lockdown for seven days – and the rest of the country for three days – from 11.59pm tonight.

"Children are at home."

That's the directive Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern gave tonight as she announced the nation will enter alert level 4 — the highest level of Covid-19 lockdown — for the first time in over a year.

All New Zealand primary and secondary schools are expected to close for on-site learning. It's a change from the most recent lockdowns, when Auckland was in Alert Level 3. During those lockdowns, home learning was encouraged but some students were allowed to show up in person.



"We do have an expectation the schools will stand up the systems [for home learning] they've had in the past," Ardern said during her announcement.



The nation goes into lockdown at 11.59 tonight. It comes after a 58-year-old man has tested positive for the virus, with no clear links as of yet to a managed isolation facility.

The man, who was not yet vaccinated, lives in Auckland suburb Devonport. He visited Coromandel township while possibly infectious, health officials said.

Ardern acknowledged that in the past, special arrangements have been made for children of essential workers such as police officers, those in healthcare and supermarket workers.



"That is not something we will be able to stand up in three days," Ardern said, adding that there may be other arrangements made if the nation stays in level 4 lockdown beyond that.

Frustrations were high among parents during previous lockdowns, even with the lesser restrictions.

"I'm a good mum but a useless teacher, my son also hates being home, he loves school," one mother told the Herald in February.

Even with children of essential workers allowed to attend school at the time, the Auckland Primary Principals Association reported a massive drop in attendance during the February lockdown. Some of Auckland's biggest secondary schools, with normal attendance of 2000 to 3000 students, reported less than 10 students showing up on the first day of that lockdown.

Ardern on Tuesday acknowledged the difficulty for both parents and teachers in the days to come.

"They have done this before. I know how hard this is," she said. "I understand what we are asking of them."

One thing that will be allowed again for harried parents and cooped up children are neighbourhood walks. Ardern said it is fine for families to go for a stroll or ride a scooter through their neighbourhoods when they need a break from home learning, but the exercise comes with caveats.

"We ask people to stay two metres away from anyone you pass," she said. "Stay local. Do not congregate. Don't talk to your neighbours. Please, keep to your bubble.

"We know from overseas cases of the Delta variant that it can be spread by people simply walking past one another, so keep those movements outside to a bare minimum, wear a mask and make sure you keep up that physical distancing."

Auckland Primary Principals' Association president Stephen Lethbridge said today that schools around the city would be looking at their alert level response plans to ensuring they were prepared as they waited for further news.

Just this morning schools across the country were reminded to be ready for things to change at short notice.

Secretary of Education Iona Holsted said although "we're all still enjoying alert level 1 across the country", it was concerning to see the Delta variant sweeping the globe.

Schools should check they were ready if things change, particularly if they were linked to a confirmed case, Holsted wrote.

They should check they had up-to-date contact information for all students, staff and parents. They could also be made to shut down for three days or longer with "little or no warning", and should be ready for distance learning.