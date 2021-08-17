Covid-19 coronavirus: Where to get tested in Auckland tomorrow

A new Covid-19 community case was confirmed in Auckland earlier today. Photo / Bevan Conley

A new Covid-19 community case was confirmed in Auckland earlier today. Photo / Bevan Conley

Additional testing sites will be opened across Auckland tomorrow as New Zealand moves into level 4 lockdown following a new Covid-19 community case in Auckland.

The case is a 58-year-old Devonport man and there is no obvious link between him the border at this stage.

Auckland and Coromandel, where the man travelled to with his wife at the weekend, would go into lockdown for seven day and the rest of the country for three days - from 11.59pm tonight.

Additional sites would open across Auckland tomorrow while DHBs would ensure there were testing centres accessible across the country.

Covid-19 swabs can be done at a community testing centre or at your general practice but people should call ahead before turning up.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Director General of Health Ashley Bloomfield announced the move into lockdown at a press conference this evening.

Ardern told media the positive case couldn't be confirmed as Delta until genome sequencing was confirmed tomorrow - but every recent case in managed isolated had been the variant.

She said that had shaped the evening's decisions.

"We've seen the dire consequences of taking too long to act in other countries, not least our neighbours ... the bubble is back."

More testing sites beyond the below centres are expected to be announced later this evening.

Auckland testing centres

Northcote Community Testing Centre: 16-18 College Rd, Northcote. Open Monday-Friday 8.30am-8pm, Saturday-Sunday 8.30am-2.30pm.

Balmoral Community Testing Centre: 182 Balmoral Rd, Mt Eden. Open Monday-Friday 8.30am-8pm, Saturday-Sunday 8.30am-2.30pm.

Whānau House, Waipareira Trust Henderson: Corner of Edsel St & Catherine St, Henderson. Open Monday-Friday 8am-8pm, Saturday-Sunday 8am–2pm.

Health New Lynn: Level 1 carpark, Totara Health Services, McCrae Way, New Lynn. Open 8.30am-8pm. Saturday & Sunday closed.

The Whānau Ora Community Clinic 25 Druces Rd, Wiri. Monday-Friday 8.30am-8pm, Saturday 8.30am-2.30pm, Sunday closed.

Ōtara Community Testing Centre 14 Fair Mall, Ōtara. Monday-Friday 8.30am-8pm. Saturday closed. Sunday 10am-2pm.