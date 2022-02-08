Upon receiving the notice protest organisers responded angrily and threw the notice back at the officer in charge. Video / Supplied

Protesters based at Parliament overnight show no signs of retreating despite a heavy police presence, after being trespassed earlier today.

At least 100 officers greeted protesters today, many of whom had camped overnight at Parliament after travelling across the country in convoy to protest vaccine mandates and the Government's response to the Covid-19 pandemic.



Upon receiving the trespass notice at about 10.30am protest organisers reacted angrily, throwing it at the police officer in charge.

A protester speaks to police outside Parliament. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Furious protesters then approached the line of police officers guarding the forecourt of Parliament chanting "tell the truth" while also hurling abuse at the media on the balcony above.

Speaker Trevor Mallard had earlier threatened to trespass the protesters.

A speaker addressing the crowd later in the morning said he would be walking up Parliament's steps at 3pm.

"For those that want to make a stand, we can all get arrested," he said.

Another said the "police were not their enemies ... they are like so many of us that are forced to comply."

Protesters are served with a trespass notice at Parliament.

Thousands of protesters had yesterday brought Wellington's city streets to a standstill when they arrived for Convoy 2022 - a protest against ongoing Covid restrictions, including vaccine mandates.

A spokesperson yesterday said they're "in for the long haul" and intend to stay for days.

A letter handed out to protesters by the Speaker's office reminded them of the rules of protest on Parliamentary grounds - including that they must not impede the flow of vehicular traffic, cannot set up tents and must direct all speaker away from Parliament.

Speaker of the House Trevor Mallard. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Speakers can only be used for speeches, and speeches can only be given during daylight hours.

All protesters have been asked to take down their tents.

Wellington District road policing manager Inspector Wade Jennings said yesterday they recognised individuals had a lawful right to protest and had been monitoring the protest throughout the day.

"While there has been some disruption to traffic, there have been no significant incidents and subsequently no arrests," he said.

"Police staff will continue to have a presence at the protest and will deal with incidents as they arise."

Protesters were met with police on Wednesday morning. Photo / Sophie Trigger

National Party leader Christopher Luxon told RNZ that while he appreciated everyone had a right to protest, there was a lot of anti-social behaviour and the protesters were infringing on the freedoms of others.

"Not supportive of this at all," he said.

Luxon said ultimately, the protesters were an operational issue for police.

The National Party had largely supported vaccine mandates, but he said there did need to be a clear timeline, triggers and criteria for when mandates finished.

Thousands of anti-mandate protesters arrived to Parliament yesterday. Photo / Mark Mitchell

The movement has attracted people from all over New Zealand, with hundreds of cars, trucks and motorbikes travelling from both ends of the country to arrive in Wellington yesterday.

Major highways into Wellington were brought to a standstill and the roads around Parliament blocked as hundreds of vehicles flooded into the capital.

A voices of Freedom spokesman addressed the crowd at Parliament yesterday, saying they intended to stay for several days.

"We're here for the long haul, and at least for a few days, with an opportunity for anyone to speak here between 11am and 1pm," he said.

"It's now up to each and every one of you to go back to your towns and cities, and stand up, stand up for freedom."