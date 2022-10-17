Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New ZealandUpdated

Covid-19: 'Coding issue' led to virus-related hospitalisation undercount of over 5000 - Ministry of Health

NZ Herald
2 mins to read
The price of diesel continues to rise, more kids hungry as school returns and thieves hit South Auckland foodbank in the latest NZ Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

The price of diesel continues to rise, more kids hungry as school returns and thieves hit South Auckland foodbank in the latest NZ Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

The Ministry of Health has admitted to undercounting the number of people hospitalised for Covid-19 by over 30 per cent.

In a tweet, the Ministry said this has seen the number hospitalised since the start of the pandemic increase by over 5000 people, from 14,043 to 19,476.

The Ministry said it was due to a "coding issue".

The Ministry said the miscounting had "no impact" on the advice it provided about Covid-19 settings. This was because the daily hospitalisation data, captured by a different system, was used to inform the Ministry's advice.

"The issue largely affected data about people hospitalised for Covid-19 who had relatively short stays of between one and three days, and who recovered after they were discharged. It had no impact on the care received by patients in our hospitals. "

The Ministry also share that it will continue to review and improve Covid-19 data collection in order to "gain greater insights from complex data sources."

- More to come

Latest from New Zealand