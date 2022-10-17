The price of diesel continues to rise, more kids hungry as school returns and thieves hit South Auckland foodbank in the latest NZ Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

The Ministry of Health has admitted to undercounting the number of people hospitalised for Covid-19 by over 30 per cent.

In a tweet, the Ministry said this has seen the number hospitalised since the start of the pandemic increase by over 5000 people, from 14,043 to 19,476.

The Ministry said it was due to a "coding issue".

The Ministry said the miscounting had "no impact" on the advice it provided about Covid-19 settings. This was because the daily hospitalisation data, captured by a different system, was used to inform the Ministry's advice.

The total number of people reported as hospitalised for COVID-19, from the start of the pandemic to midnight 16 October, has increased from 14,043 to 19,476.This is due to a coding issue that has resulted in an undercount of case data used to identify patterns of hospitalisations — Ministry of Health - Manatū Hauora (@minhealthnz) October 17, 2022

"The issue largely affected data about people hospitalised for Covid-19 who had relatively short stays of between one and three days, and who recovered after they were discharged. It had no impact on the care received by patients in our hospitals. "

The Ministry also share that it will continue to review and improve Covid-19 data collection in order to "gain greater insights from complex data sources."

