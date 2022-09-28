The number of dangerous dogs has more than doubled in a year. Photo / Getty Images

Covid-19 anxiety is being partly blamed for the number of menacing and dangerous dogs in Wellington doubling since last year.

In 2020, there were just eight dangerous dogs in the capital – that's skyrocketed to 20 this year. The number of menacing dogs has also increased significantly – 57 this year as compared with 27 last year.

Council public health team leader Jude Austin told NZME it's been recognised in international studies that dogs pick up on the anxiety of their owners, and Covid-19 could have contributed to a rise in nervous dogs.

"Also, when dog owners have returned to work, separation anxiety is a factor in that."

It's important to respect your dog's boundaries says Animal Control Officer Damian Nunns from the Council's dog squad.

"Decreased interactions with others during the Covid-19 lockdowns meant that dogs were often separated from other dogs and people.

"This reduced interaction, mixed with an inconsistent routine, has contributed to some dogs feeling anxious and fearful of others, and we know when dogs are scared they can lash out."

Austin added another contributing factor was the council had changed its process to one which was "more robust and consistent". On top of this, more dogs have been registered in Wellington this year.

However, despite more dangerous dogs and a marked increase in dog attacks – up to 63 from 37 the previous year – the council has not prosecuted any dog owners.

"Prosecution considerations are undertaken of course, particularly in the event of serious harm, but the key safety message is to control the dog," Austin said.

In addition to improved reporting, Austin mentioned the Council's yellow ribbon campaign which aims to educate people on dogs which may be anxious or dangerous.

It encourages owners to tie a yellow ribbon around their dog's collar or leash to indicate if they need a bit of space.

"We launched the yellow ribbon campaign to provide some assistance for the dogs and educate the public that not all dogs would like to be patted and approached."