Police say they are monitoring the protest, in which motorcyclists appear to be blocking off streets and holding up traffic. Photo / NZME

A protest against Covid-19 vaccines and restrictions is causing massive disruption in Wellington's CBD.

The group of about 1000 people are marching near Civic Square.

A Newstalk ZB reporter at the scene said motorbikes driving around the marches were revving their engines and blocking off roads.

Nick James said there was no traffic management or police officers in sight.

He said there were frustrated drivers tooting at people - and not in support - while people on the road stopped and stared at the chaos.

Footage taken at the protest appears to show motorcycles blocking an intersection at Wakefield St while protesters walk on the road. Part of Taranaki St was also blocked by motorbikes.

In one video, an ambulance with its lights is stuck behind the protest.

Protesters held signs saying "No More Control" and "Hands Off Our Kids".

A police spokesperson said police were aware of the protest.

"Police will be monitoring the event while recognising individuals have a lawful right to protest."

"Police ask the community to be patient on the roads and avoid the area if possible, as we expect there may be traffic delays and disruptions."

Meanwhile in Auckland, protesters are also marching on Aotea Square.

Destiny Church leader Brian Tamaki has been in custody at Mount Eden Prison since Monday, after organising protests in lockdown.