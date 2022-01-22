Second Auckland Airport worker tests positive; Palmerston North case has Omicron; 9 new cases in Nelson. Video / NZ Herald

Second Auckland Airport worker tests positive; Palmerston North case has Omicron; 9 new cases in Nelson. Video / NZ Herald

Five flights have now been linked to the nine new cases of Covid-19 in Nelson, reported yesterday.

An Air New Zealand crew member on the same Auckland to Nelson flight as the nine cases has now tested positive.

This flight and four other flights the crew member worked on during their possible infectious period, prior to testing positive, are now also listed as locations of interest.

• Flight NZ 5083 from Auckland to Nelson at 5.20pm on January 16.

• Flight NZ 5080 from Nelson to Auckland at 4pm on January 19.

• Flight NZ 5077 from Auckland to Nelson at 2pm on January 19.

• Flight NZ 5049 from Auckland to New Plymouth at 7.50pm on January 19.

• Flight NZ 5042 from New Plymouth to Auckland at 1.50pm on January 20.

All those on the flights are in the process of being contacted and provided with advice.

Passengers are required to self-isolate, get tested immediately and then again on day five after exposure.

Two shuttle bus transfers between the Auckland Domestic Airport and the Park & Ride were also added to the list this afternoon.

Passengers on the shuttle to the airport on Wednesday between 1pm and 1.10pm, and those on the shuttle to the Park & Ride on Thursday between 3pm and 3.10pm are required to self-monitor for symptoms.

Health officials are asking people who visited a Rotorua bar this week to self-isolate and get tested immediately.

Kasper's Sports Bar was added to the growing list of locations of interest earlier this week and today was updated as a high-risk premises.

Those who visited the bar on Tuesday between 6.30pm and 8pm are considered close contacts after a person there was infected with the virus.

"Self-isolate, test immediately and on day five after you were exposed at this location of interest."

Two Motueka supermarkets and a retail store have been added.

Shoppers who visited New World on Tuesday between 4pm and 4.31pm or on Thursday between 4.34pm and 5pm are asked to self-monitor for 10 days for symptoms, as are people who went to Countdown the following day between 4.51pm and 5pm.

Customers who were at Repco on Wednesday between 4.24pm and 5pm are also advised to self-monitor for symptoms.

New World Motueka has been added to the list as nine cases were detected in Nelson. Photo / Google

A spa and fitness complex and a KFC in Napier were identified today as exposure sites.

People who visited Ocean Spa on Tuesday this week between 5.45pm and 8.45pm are asked to self-monitor for symptoms, as well as people who visited Dickens St KFC between 8.45pm and 10.15pm on the same day.

These come as patrons of Napier eatery Cafe 116 are told to self-isolate and get tested immediately after a person with the Omicron variant visited the premises.

Two Auckland cafes were added to the list today too.

Customers who visited Rise n Shine Cafe in Pukekohe on Sunday between 11.15am and 1pm, and those who visited Sand Dunz Cafe in Muriwai on Tuesday between 3pm and 3.30pm are asked to self-monitor for symptoms for 10 days after exposure.

Pukekohe cafe Rise 'n Shine is the latest premises to be added to the locations of interest. Photo / Google

Yesterday, a number of Auckland premises were identified as locations of interest and it was announced that 16 Palmerston North locations added earlier in the week are related to an Omicron case.

Anyone who visited the Chemist Warehouse in Manukau on January 11 between 1.37pm and 2.27pm is being asked to self-monitor for Covid-19 symptoms.

The same goes for shoppers who visited Pak'nSave Manukau on Wednesday between 7.58pm and 8.30pm, and anyone who was at SkyCity Casino on Tuesday between 12.23am and 2.23am.

"Self-monitor for Covid-19 symptoms for 10 days after you were exposed. If symptoms develop, get a test and stay at home until you get a negative test result."

Meanwhile, people who visited popular West Auckland restaurant Gengis Khan on Monday, January 17 between 7.10pm and 9.15pm are being asked to self-isolate and get a test immediately.

Chemist Warehouse Manukau was also added to the list. Photo / Google

It is not yet known whether the Covid-infected person there at the time has tested positive for the Omicron variant.

The same advice has been given to anyone who went to Wild Child & Wild Families in Kirks Bush Papakura last Saturday (January 15) between 8.27am and 12pm.