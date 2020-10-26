Covid 19 all clear: Ship finally docks at Napier port

The Ken Rei has finally docked in Napier Port after a period of isolation related to a recent Covid-19 case. Photo / Warren Buckland

A logging ship previously denied entry into Napier Port due to links with a port worker who tested positive for Covid-19, has finally docked after several days anchored off the coast.

The Ken Rei berthed at 6am on Tuesday morning to collect "fresh cargo", a Napier Port spokesperson said.

"They've come in to collect the logs. There's new cargo as the previous cargo had been taken."

The ship had been due to dock in port on October 18, but was barred from entry after it was identified as carrying 21 close contacts of the port worker who tested positive for Covid-19 on October 16.

A marine electronics engineer from Auckland, he had worked on the Ken Rei and one other ship, prompting concern about possible transmission risk.

Napier Port determined that the best precaution for its community was to keep the ship anchored offshore for a 14-day isolation period which was now complete.

A medical crew, Napier-based The Doctors, was tasked with flying out to the ship last Thursday to carry out Covid-19 testing of the crew and collect test swabs, all of which came back negative.

Medical Officer of Health Rachel Eyre the move was a private agreement between the two organisations and there had been no requirement from the DHB or the Ministry of Health to gather the swabs.

However, Dr Eyre said from a public health intelligence perspective the results would be useful information.

The the Ministry of Health had also advised the vessel coud safely berth at any New Zealand port while following Covid-19 guidelines.

Marine pilots would be using full PPE gear, social distancing, and following all protocols when on board ship until it's expected departure on Thursday morning.

The Hawke's Bay District Health Board has been approached for further comment.