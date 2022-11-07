Two siblings are on trial in the High Court at Whangārei. Photo / File

By Sam Olley of RNZ

A jury has had to be removed from the room and shouting, wailing, and threats in the public gallery have forced security to break up aggression between families at a murder trial this afternoon.

They are accused of killing 23-year-old Haze Peihopa just before midnight on Saturday 12 June last year.

Family members of the deceased approached the defendants, one yelling, “you should have f***ing killed yourself”.

The judge, defendants, jury, and some members of the public were hurried out of the courtroom, and have just returned.

The uproar came as CCTV evidence was played to the jury, including evidence of Peihopa being stabbed and collapsing on Bank St, in the central city.

The Crown says the man was murdered by a youth who supplied a knife, and his brother who used it for stabbing.

Earlier, prosecutor Mike Smith told the jury Peihopa died when a knife was swung at him multiple times.

One blow pierced through his rib, lung and an artery - to his backbone.

“After those swings, after the stabbing, Mr Peihopa backs up some more, again still trying to keep the two of them in front of him and it ends up it would seem, backing up to the wall.”

The trial is expected to take up to two weeks.

- RNZ