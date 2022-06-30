Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Country Calendar uproar: Lake Hawea Station criticism is 'raging Tall Poppy Syndrome'

5 minutes to read
The Country Calendar episode about Geoff and Justine Ross' Lake Hawea Station has come under criticism online. Video / TVNZ

The Country Calendar episode about Geoff and Justine Ross' Lake Hawea Station has come under criticism online. Video / TVNZ

NZ Herald
By Julia Jones

OPINION:

2022 hasn't been short on emotion, debate and outrage but the most surprising uproar for me has come from the Country Calendar episode on Lake Hawea Station.

I hadn't seen the episode but started

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Subscribe to Premium