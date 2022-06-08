Onlookers were left shocked after a street brawl broke out in South Mall. Video / Supplied

A broad daylight brawl captured in the Auckland suburb of Manurewa is indicative of a wider issue in the area that a local councillor says "has to stop".

The incident on Great South Rd, understood to have occurred on Wednesday afternoon, was captured on video and shared to social media alongside the caption: "Only in SouthMall".

It shows a group of men and women brawling across the footpath and spilling into the road in the busy shopping area.

The broad daylight brawl was captured on camera.

One woman even carries a small child into the fray before another woman takes it to safety and a local business owner moves to quickly lock their business and pull the roller door down.

Locals commenting on the video online said it was "just another day in Rewa" and identified some of the participants as regular fixtures that beg in the area.

Manurewa-Papakura Ward councillor Daniel Newman said that a small number of people in the area were behaving in a "feral" manner.

"There is clearly a small group of people who are existing at the margins who believe that they can conduct themselves in a feral way," he told the Herald.

He said the group's behaviour was "antisocial, confronting and intimidating".

"It is outrageous. We put a lot into these people, into their welfare needs to provide them choice, with kai, access to primary health services, every single wraparound service that we can possibly offer is provided - and yet still they expect to just conduct themselves in such a confronting and antisocial manner. It has to stop."

Police said they had received no reports of the incident.