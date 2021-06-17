Council irate as Central Hawke's Bay residents use fire hydrants to fill pools

Central Hawke's Bay District Council warns members of the public about using fire hydrants. Photo / Michael Craig

People are filling up their swimming pools illegally using fire hydrants, and Central Hawke's Bay District Council is not happy.

The council is warning people to not use fire hydrants for their own water needs, and has encouraged neighbours to dob in those doing so.

A post on the council's Facebook page said council did not allow water to be taken from water hydrants except for fire-fighting purposes or by special arrangement.

"Illegal fire hydrant uses include and range from people filling their swimming pools, to contracting firms taking water to mix concrete dust control or weed spraying activities."

It said CHBDC had two standpipes available for customers who wish to extract water for use on development sites, road and contract works, landscaping and whenever access to water is limited.

These standpipes are located on Racecourse Rd, Waipukurau and Waverley St, Waipawa.

Taking water from CHBDC supply other than at points authorised by permit is considered to be a breach of the Central Hawke's Bay District Council's Water Supply Bylaw.

Failure to comply with the bylaw is an offence and is liable to a fine of up to $20,000, the council said.

"Fire hydrants are for authorised firefighters, but it is noted that some people are accessing them, illegally to meet their own water needs," according to the post.

"This illegal use can have serious health and safety implications as if damaged; the hydrant may not be available for firefighters.

"It could also lead to chemicals or other contaminants infiltrating into the water system, which can be a potential risk to the health of our community.

Council urged anyone who saw or heard of anyone taking water from a fire hydrant who wasn't a firefighter, to report it on its 24-hour line 06 857 5060.