Council data breach included details of crash that killed Porirua teen

Bailey Patmore, 15, of Cannons Creek in Porirua, died in 2018 after a crash following a police pursuit. Photo / Supplied

Details of a police pursuit crash that ended in the death of 15-year-old Bailey Patmore were revealed in a “serious harm data breach” by Wellington City Council.

The council inadvertently released the personal details of more than 4000 people involved in road crashes as part of a Local Government Official Information and Meetings Act response.

Occupations of some of those involved in the crashes were disclosed including journalists, public servants, lawyers, and teachers.

In many cases, the names of the drivers, car registration numbers, and driver’s licence numbers were released. Sometimes statements from drivers with their accounts of the crashes were provided as well as medical details like hospitalisations, blood alcohol levels, and whether they were under the influence of drugs.

In one case, the registration of an unmarked police car was listed. A police spokesperson said the data breach was not a police matter.

Senior council staff have notified the Office of the Privacy Commissioner and the council has commissioned an independent investigation after learning of the breach on Tuesday.

A consultant carrying out the investigation is identifying people affected as a priority.

Previously undisclosed details of a 2018 crash which killed Patmore, a teenager from Cannons Creek in Porirua, were included in the breach.

The Herald reported in 2018 that Bailey was travelling with five other passengers in a small hatchback and had squeezed into the boot.

The vehicle had been spotted by police speeding north on State Highway 1, near the Terrace in Wellington, shortly before 3am.

It had been reported stolen from Petone the night before, and an officer gave chase when the car failed to stop.

The other passengers - four teenagers and one 21-year-old, all received minor injuries in the crash on SH1 south of the Tawa off-ramp.

The data breach included information such as the car’s registration number, the last name of the driver, the driver’s age, and graphic details of the crash.

Family members of Patmore contacted by the Herald did not wish to comment.

Wellington City Council acting chief executive Stephen McArthur said specialist privacy consultancy INFO By Design had started an independent investigation into the breach.

“We will act on any recommendations or directives that come from the independent investigators and the Office of the Privacy Commissioner”, McArthur said.

“We are also working quickly to ensure we notify the individuals affected whose personal information was involved what that information was and what steps they can take.”

The council is also conducting its own internal investigation and staff have been reminded via an email of the crucial need to properly protect and use sensitive data, Stephen McArthur said.

“Managers across the organisation have been directed to double-check in instances when staff are dealing with databases or any private information – and to consult with the council’s risk-management staff whenever in doubt.”

Georgina Campbell is a Wellington-based reporter who has a particular interest in local government, transport, and seismic issues. She joined the Herald in 2019 after working as a broadcast journalist.




