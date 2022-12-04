Council budget blowout: Aucklanders face rate hike of 4.66 per cent

Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown has proposed rates increase for the average household of only 4.66 per cent or $153 a year. Photo / Supplied

Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown has proposed rates increase for the average household of only 4.66 per cent or $153 a year. Photo / Supplied

Auckland mayor Wayne Brown has proposed an average rates hike of around 4.66 per cent for ratepayers as the council budget shortfall balloons.

That would see the average household facing an additional $153 on their rate bills.

Auckland Council is deliberating on its budget for the 2023/24 year today.

It is understood the Brown will propose a general rates increase of 7 per cent - well above the 3.5 per cent previously signalled.

That would be mitigated by reducing some targeted rates, bringing the total rates increase for the average household to 4.6 per cent.

Auckland Council is facing $295 million shortfall - much larger than the projected shortfall of between $90m and $150m.

This blowout in costs was driven by high inflation and rising interest rates.

- More to come