Deane Fuller-Sandys went fishing one night in 1989 and disappeared, presumed drowned. Eight years later, police said he was in fact murdered. Photo / RNZ

Labelled the “Gone Fishing” killings, it’s a case that’s captured the attention of Kiwis for years, and now more than three decades since 21 year-old Auckland tyre-fitter Deane Fuller-Sandys disappeared, his killers will seek to overturn their convictions in the Court of Appeal tomorrow.

Presumed to have been washed off rocks while fishing on the city’s West Coast in 1989, Fuller-Sandys’ body was never found.

But a decade later, police concluded he’d been shot dead by gang member Stephen Stone at the request of West Auckland woman Gail Maney, after a burglary at her Larnoch Road home.

Convicted in 1999 and during a retrial in 2000, Maney then spent 16 years in prison for a crime she says she didn’t commit.

Stone still remains in prison today.