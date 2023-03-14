Inflation has remained at an annual rate of 7.2 per cent, driven by higher prices for airfares, food and housing-related costs. Video / NZ Herald

Amidst a cost-of-living crisis, Auckland commuters are to be hit by a rise in public transport fares.

The increase, the first in two years, will add no more than 20 cents per journey while half-price fares remain in place.

The half-price fare scheme was extended this year to June 30.

Auckland Transport announced fares in the Super City will rise by around 6.5 per cent from April 2. It laid the blame on rising costs and falling patronage.

“The cost of operating a bus, train or ferry service has increased significantly since 2021,” Auckland Transport (AT) interim chief executive Mark Lambert said, adding that the average increase was below inflation and operating cost increases.

The fare review was deferred because of recent extreme weather.

“However, with multiple Covid-19 lockdowns in that time and an increase in people working from home, the number of people catching public transport and paying fares has also reduced.

“This leaves a significant funding gap. We are seeking extra funding from multiple sources but unfortunately a small percentage of this funding gap has to be covered by customers.”

Lambert said a fare review had been planned for February but was deferred because of extreme weather. There was no increase last year because of uncertainty around Covid lockdowns.

Lambert said it has been a challenging time for public transport users in Auckland.

“With significant bus driver and ferry crew shortages, along with KiwiRail’s Rail Network Rebuild, the level of service has simply not been the same as our customers are used to.

“We are doing everything possible to get our public transport back on track.”