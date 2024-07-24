“She had a convulsion and then became unresponsive. Staff activated the emergency button and mouth-to-mouth resuscitation commenced”
Chest compressions and further doses of adrenalin were also administered.
“After one and a half hours the decision was made to cease resuscitation and Everly was declared deceased at 8.53am,” the coroner said.
Why did Everly Dunfoy die?
Following a post-mortem examination pathologist Dr Martin Sage established Everly died from bronchial asthma, which complicated a bout of “severe trachea-bronchitis” brought on by a respiratory infection.
The virus that caused that infection could not be identified.
The pathologist noted that deaths from asthma alone at Everly’s age were “very rare”.
“The review also made findings about the inadequacy of the environment, equipment, organisation, and management issues at the facility.
“Nineteen recommendations were made to improve the quality of systems that guide the care of patients at Kaikōura Health.”
Coroner Thomas said the commissioner concluded that there were “systemic failures in the care provided to Everly, that collectively fell below the expected standard of care”.
The commissioner listed a number of issues that occurred throughout efforts to resuscitate Everly.
These included the incorrect rate of chest compressions to breaths for the first 30 minutes of CPR and the use of thumbs for the compressions instead of the heel of one hand which is usual practice for a child of Everly’s age.
The wall oxygen at the clinic was not working - but staff forgot this and attempted to use it.
Her family had waited five years for accountability and she was “pleased” the process was now behind them.
“To be able to comment on the finding ... this has been tough but something I am pleased to be able to voice after all these years on behalf of our family and for our beautiful dear girl,” she said.
“Among a catalogue of errors on Everly’s third visit to Kaikōura Health, the seriousness of her deteriorating clinical picture was repeatedly missed and misunderstood.
“On top of individual mistakes - the fragmented information environment, lack of skill, knowledge and team coordination as well as the systemic problems that aligned for numerous errors inside the medical centre that day.
“Everly lost her life. She was nearly 4.”
Dunfoy hoped the recommendations made during the investigations into Everly’s death would prevent other children suffering the same fate.
“We can only hope that changes will be fully implemented, remembered and respected by all that treat and care for anyone in the medical setting, especially for the vulnerable paediatric patient,” she said.
“I believe staff especially in a rural GP setting should feel confident in themselves and where they work - keep up to date in emergency care and know their surrounds - and be supported to provide safe and appropriate care in acute, stressful emergency situations.”
Everly’s family had been through a lot of emotions since her death and were trying to move forward.
“After dealing with the inquiry over the years, we have come to a place where blame and anger is destructive to our family and intuitively pointless,” she said.
