A resident at a rest home on the outskirts of Hamilton has tested positive for Covid-19.
In a letter to family members last night, Atawhai Assisi in Matangi confirmed it had its first case of Covid-19 at its hospital.
The rest home was notified on Friday that a family member who visited the resident from overseas had tested positive for coronavirus.