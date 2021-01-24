Coronavirus Covid 19: First location positive Northland case visited revealed

The first of around 30 locations a woman visited in Northland before developing symptoms and testing positive for Covid-19 has been revealed.

The woman visited the Bendon Outlet in Whangārei, located at the Okara Shopping Centre on Port Rd, on January 15 between 9:33am and 10am.

The Ministry of Health has asked anyone who visited the shop during the relevant timeframe to isolate and call Healthline about when and where to get a test.

The 56-year-old had completed MIQ at Auckland's Pullman Hotel, where she twice tested negative for the virus, before leaving managed isolation on January 13, health officials said in a press conference this afternoon.

She had been to about 30 different locations in recent days, including areas around Mangawhai, Dargaville and Helensville, before developing mild symptoms on January 15.

Her symptoms progressively got worse and she got a test on January 22, the Ministry of Health said.