Officials said NZTA had been allocated funding to ensure there was clean fill capacity on either side of the Coromandel Peninsula after existing facilities were “fully” consumed after Cyclone Gabrielle.

It was one of the key recommendations from a strategic business case completed in 2023 while NZTA was in the process of arranging an engagement session with local contracting, quarry and other associated industries to discuss how they could present them with “something which would allow them to invest in this infrastructure”.

It was part of a wider $609.25m state highways package with $250m tagged for the East Coast, $131.3m for Northland, $114.95m in contingency and $92m to cover previous recovery costs.

Brown said the breakdown of funding gave affected communities certainty the Government would deliver on its promise to fund state highway recovery projects.

Recovery works included permanent structural or pavement repairs, drop-out repairs, bridge re-establishment works, benching and shaping of slip sites, rockfall protection systems, and river training and scour protection, he said.

Budget 2024 also invested an additional $330m over two years to continue the response and recovery work on local roads affected by NIWE.

“In addition to the state highway recovery funding, the coalition Government is investing $50m in local road response to enable Gisborne District Council and Hastings District Council to continue critical response work across their districts.”

Recovery funding of $280m would support 13 councils affected by NIWE, and NZTA was working with councils to prioritise and accelerate delivery of funding to local road recovery projects, Brown said.

“Investing in the recovery of our road networks is critical to restoring vital access to goods, services, and employment opportunities for affected communities across the North Island.

“We’re committed to the recovery effort, and a key part of this will be restoring vital state highways across the region as part of our plan to get people and freight to where they want to go, quickly and safely.”



