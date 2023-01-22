Police, ambulance, and the fire service attended the incident on Tapu Coroglen Road where Cameron Cumming drowned. Photo / Dean Purcell

An early morning toilet stop on the side of the road has ended in tragedy for a teenager who died after losing his footing and falling into a creek.

It is understood the young man in his late teens was in a car with a group of friends when they stopped in the dark along the Tapu Coroglen Rd in Coromandel.

Police have named the teen as 19-year-old Cameron Cumming and said in a statement their thoughts were with the young man’s family.

The road runs alongside the Waiwawa River and is right by the roadside in many parts.

“It was an absolute tragedy and I feel for his family but also the friends with him,” one person near the Waiwawa River said.

“His friends were frantically trying to find him but they haven’t been able to so they’ve called emergency services straight away.”

Another local said they understood Cumming had hit his head falling into the water.

The incident happened at 2.40am on Thursday, January 19.

Emergency services confirmed they were alerted to a water incident where a person was missing.

They attended and found the teen in the water. He could not be revived.

Cumming’s death marked a horror 48 hours and happened less than a day after a man drowned at Opoutere Beach.

The man was part of a group that got into trouble in very rough surf at the beach north of Whangamata on January 18.

A teenager from the same group was missing until a member of the public discovered a body near Slipper Island/Whakahau on Saturday.

Just a day earlier, on Tuesday, January 17, a man went missing in the water in Whangamata.

Police confirmed the man had been reported missing near the estuary shortly after 6 pm.

A rescue helicopter located him shortly after but he could not be revived.