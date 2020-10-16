Website of the Year

Cornwall Park Playcentre claims Hastings council has 'blindsided' it over building

Former Cornwall Park Playcentre president Margaret McBride and current president Suzy Ratcliffe are upset at a council decision to remove them from their building next year. Photo / Paul Taylor

By: Shannon Johnstone

Cornwall Park Playcentre says it has been "blindsided" by a decision to not renew its lease on a historic building.

But Hastings District Council mayor Sandra Hazelhurst says the playcentre will still be able to

