‘Cool and windy start to summer’: Auckland ferry service suspended as city buffetted

Strong winds buffeting Auckland this morning caused at least one harbour ferry service to be cancelled.

The City of Sails was registering the strongest winds in the country with an average speed of 46km/h after 9am.

The blustery conditions meant the Northcote Point commuter ferry was cancelled. It has now resumed service.

Update 10:15



All Northcote Point services have been re-instated. Uber's replacements no longer required. https://t.co/TU3uPreBah — Auckland Transport Travel Alerts (@AT_TravelAlerts) November 30, 2022

It comes as the country experiences a cool start to summer with air from the south sweeping across the country in coming days.

This morning Waiouru recorded a chilly 8.8 C - the coldest spot in New Zealand.

While there are no warnings currently in place, temperatures are not expected to bounce back until Sunday.

It's been a cool start to summer with a strong southwest flow over the country bringing in cool air in from the south



This fresh air is expected to linger over Aotearoa for the next couple days though temps will start to bouce back on Sunday



More at https://t.co/hnwmGxU1gR pic.twitter.com/uZHMi1F3qu — MetService (@MetService) November 30, 2022

MetService duty forecaster April Clark said warm, summer-like temperatures were unlikely to return until next week.

“It’s a cool and windy start to summer. We’ve got a good southwest flow over all of Aotearoa today but it still remains quite cool into the weekend.

“Since those winds aren’t tipping more northwest and bringing in more warm air from the north it’s not looking like it’s going to do this for up to a week so those cooler temperatures are going to linger around the county for the next week or so.”

However, it was expected to be drier with thundery activity easing across the country.

Yesterday Niwa released its summer outlook forecasting New Zealand’s slide into summery weather was likely to be somewhat “disjointed” with an upcoming fine spell sitting amid an otherwise messy forecast for the coming month.

Forecaster Ben Noll said he saw no sign of an instant transition to settled skies.

“I don’t think it’s going to be a seamless transition, so I’d caution against the idea that December is going to be this beautifully sunny month.”

While Kiwis could expect a period of blue skies likely beginning from this weekend and rolling into the week after, Noll said this might not come with typically summery temperatures.

💧 NZ summer climate outlook 🌡️



🌴 Favoured to be warmer than average in most regions



🌧️ Periods of wet weather with tropical humidity



🏜️ Dryness/drought risk highest in the south-west of both islands, particularly South Island



🌊 Marine heatwave & La Niña = climate drivers pic.twitter.com/kp2veEMZpi — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) November 29, 2022

It follows a turbulent day of violent thunderstorms and a tornado that left more than 1000 homes without power and damaged properties in Hauraki yesterday afternoon.

Residents of Paeroa and Ngātea took cover as a twister barrelled through the community, lifting roofs and toppling trees.

While no one was injured, the Paeroa RV Centre suffered considerable damage with the roof of the campground’s hall torn off by the wild winds.























