Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Cook Strait ferry uncertainty fuels tensions between Napier Port and CentrePort

Georgina Campbell
By
Senior Multimedia Journalist·NZ Herald·
7 mins to read
CentrePort Chairman Lachie Johnstone is looking forward to the Government deciding on the future of Interislander's Cook Strait ferries.
  • The Government will make an announcement on replacement Interislander ferries by the end of the year.
  • CentrePort wants the new terminal infrastructure to be built at Kaiwharawhara.
  • Napier Port wants the terminal to be built at CentrePort’s container wharf.

Wellington’s CentrePort is at loggerheads with Napier Port over where a new ferry terminal should be built, as a Government decision on the future of Cook Strait drags on.

More than 10 months have passed since the Government pulled the plug on two mega to replace KiwiRail’s aging Interislander fleet.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand