Cook Islands officials said on Friday they had discussed seabed minerals research with China as the small Pacific island mulls deep-sea mining of its waters.

The self-governing country of 17,000 people – a former colony of close partner New Zealand – has licensed three companies to explore the seabed for nodules rich in metals such as nickel and cobalt, which are used in electric car batteries.

Despite issuing the five-year exploration licences in 2022, the Cook Islands Government says it will not decide whether to harvest the potato-sized nodules until it has assessed environmental and other impacts.

Prime Minister Mark Brown has nevertheless touted the benefits of the potentially multibillion-dollar industry, saying last year that the Cook Islands needs to protect itself against climate change “through whatever revenues that we can get”.

Officials from the country’s Seabed Minerals Authority said they had engaged in high-level talks with Chinese research institutes when they joined Brown on a five-day state visit to China this week.