Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand|Politics

Cook Islands in recovery - could cobalt and cannabis be part of its future?

8 minutes to read
An interview with Cook Islands Prime Minister Mark Brown talking about the effect of covid on the little nation and how they are bouncing back. Video / NZ Herald

An interview with Cook Islands Prime Minister Mark Brown talking about the effect of covid on the little nation and how they are bouncing back. Video / NZ Herald

Audrey Young
By
Audrey Young

Senior Political Correspondent

Cook Islands Prime Minister Mark Brown is delighted that returning tourists are helping to restore the Covid-damaged economy but he gets a little prickly at one thing.

The suggestion that his country should be denied

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.