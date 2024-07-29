Paul Gottermeyer in court. Photo / File

The woman and her daughter have name suppression.

There was anger at the High Court in Christchurch when Gottermeyer was sentenced to life imprisonment with a minimum non-parole period of 10 years.

In delivering his sentence, Justice John Fogarty said: “I know it’s not going to be popular with the family.”

The public gallery, with about 30 family members and friends of the victim, was disgusted by the decision.

“It’s an injustice,” shouted one woman.

“If that was your daughter ...,” said another.

The disbelief soon turned to anger directed at Gottermeyer standing in the dock.

“You’re a murderer!” shouted one woman.

Justice Fogarty reached his conclusion based on the expert opinion of three consultant forensic psychiatrists.

Gottermeyer was an outpatient at Hillmorton psychiatric hospital and all of the experts concluded he had been suffering from severe depression.

But they said it was difficult to say how severe his depression was at the time of the killing, or how much blame for what happened could be apportioned to his depression.

Canterbury District Health Board (now Te Whatu Ora – Health New Zealand Waitaha Canterbury), which has responsibility for Hillmorton, carried out an investigation into the tragic case.

“Our internal reviews have not found any faults in the care provided to this patient nor have there been any recommendations to the Health Quality and Safety Commission,” said Dr Sue Nightingale, the CDHB specialist mental health services chief of psychiatry in 2013.