Police were called and “attended a sudden death” at Christchurch Men’s Prison yesterday shortly before 3pm.
A spokeswoman said the death will be referred to the Coroner.
Paul Andrew Gottermeyer, serving a life sentence, was found dead in the prison’s engineering workshop, Stuff reports.
The former market gardener was on medication and an outpatient at Hillmorton psychiatric hospital when he knifed a woman to death inside her Christchurch home on July 11, 2012 before her 3-year-old daughter found her lying in a pool of blood.
“Our internal reviews have not found any faults in the care provided to this patient nor have there been any recommendations to the Health Quality and Safety Commission,” said Dr Sue Nightingale, the CDHB specialist mental health services chief of psychiatry in 2013.