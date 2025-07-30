That technology can detect posts including images of drugs or depictions associated with the potential intent to sell, the company said.
The Herald’s informant, who asked to remain anonymous, said Meta never disabled the closed groups on Facebook Messenger he’d use to advertise and sell drugs.
“I’ve never seen Meta take down a [drug dealing] group. I’ve never seen Meta take down any of my posts. I’ve never seen Meta do anything about any of the hundreds of people that I know that do the exact same thing,” he told the Herald.
“There’s a lot of kids on social media. There are a lot of impressionable people on social media. There are a lot of people who have never used a narcotic in their life and suddenly it’s easily accessible,” he said.
Court documents confirm the man interviewed by the Herald has multiple drug convictions and was most recently sentenced to home detention in 2023 for procuring and possessing stimulants and depressants.
“I’ve been convicted on procurement of LSD, Valium, possession of Xanax, selling cannabis, MDMA,” he said.
When he was selling on Messenger, he said he felt “bulletproof” because police were unable to get access to such groups.
“How are police gonna get in there? Meta themselves have end to end encryption, so they can’t read what’s going on in there,” he said.
“I’ve never had an account banned for dealing drugs, and that’s with drugs as my profile picture.”
Detective Senior Sergeant Kepal Richards of the national criminal investigations group told the Herald police are seeing a “steady increase” in illegal sales on social media platforms.
“Offenders are increasingly using encrypted apps and other tools to conceal their identities, making these activities difficult to trace,” he said.
However, he said police remain committed to investigating all forms of online offending and encouraged the public to report any suspicious activity.
Ghost guns and tasers
As well as drugs, closed social media groups offer weapons, including “ghost guns”, some 3D-printed, homemade tasers and mace, according to the former dealer.
“In the last two years, there’s a lot more firearms groups kind of popping up [on social media],” he told the Herald.
Ghost guns are untraceable firearms privately manufactured often using parts or components printed from computer blueprints.
The Herald’s informant said 3D-printed guns appear to be “hugely popular” on social media.
“Some groups have shotguns only; some are rifles only. There are ghost guns [3D printed versions]. You’ve also got niche things like tasers and mace, homemade mace,” he said.
The Herald was unable to verify the claims of 3D guns being sold on social media, but last year the Herald reported on police concerns about a “ramping up” of 3D printed firearms being used by organised crime groups.
Meta’s online policies allow educational material about weapon safety, training and licensing but say content promoting the sale of weapons, including tasers, ammunition or explosives is forbidden.
