A 30-year-old man has been charged with the importation, possession and supply of cocaine and the possession for supply of LSD, while a 25-year-old male has been charged with importing cocaine.
Police said the National Organised Crime Group (NOCG) continued to work closely with domestic and international partners to identify and dismantle criminal networks involved in drug trafficking and distribution.
“Our focus as always is to continue targeting those who illegally accumulate cash and assets through the sale of illegal drugs,” Sirl said.
Police expect more charges to follow as further individuals involved are identified.
