Police and New Zealand Customs officials have seized 40,800 LSD tablets during an Auckland raid.

A record-breaking haul of 40,800 LSD tablets has been seized during several Auckland raids.

Four search warrants were executed in Auckland last week as part of Operation Spin, investigating the importation and supply of Class A controlled drugs from the United States.

Detective Senior Sergeant Reece Sirl said the operation located 40,800 LSD tabs, with a street value of more than $1 million.

“According to Police records, this seizure is the largest quantity of LSD for New Zealand located in the possession of a single individual,” he said.