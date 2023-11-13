A stretch of Kerikeri Rd needs to be redone after $1.2m was spent on it last year.

Far North residents are not entirely surprised a stretch of Kerikeri Rd needs to be redone because it does not meet “quality standards” just a year after it was completely rebuilt and resurfaced.

The Far North District Council said it has “become apparent” the 500 metres of road from outside the Old Packhouse Market to the Maraenui Rd intersection, which was closed for about a month while $1.2m of works were done in 2022, “did not meet required roughness quality standards”.

The roadworks come just days before the Kerikeri Half Marathon, during which about 2000 people run and walk from Okaihau, along Wiroa Rd and the length of Kerikeri Rd to the Domain in the centre of town.

“Following discussions with Northland Transportation Alliance, roading contractors [Ventia and its surfacing subcontractor] will resurface a section of Kerikeri Rd after agreeing that work undertaken last year does not meet quality standards,” the council said.

“Many motorists would have noticed that the new tarmac was not even.

“While the defect is not considered a safety issue, it could cause premature road deterioration.”

The initial project started on October 25, 2022 and involved the closure of Kerikeri Rd to traffic heading out of town, causing disruption to local businesses and forcing motorists to detour along Waipapa Rd via the bypass.

Police were called on the first day of roadworks after irate motorists threw road cones at workers and drove through the closed-off road, prompting calls for patience as frontline workers copped insults and abuse.

This time, resurfacing work will be done tonight and tomorrow between 7pm and 5am outside Makana Confections and the Old Packhouse Market at the contractor’s expense.

Makana Confections Kerikeri owner Brian Devlin said he was not surprised the contractors had to return.

While the work is being done, speed will be reduced to 30km/h and one lane will be closed to traffic, while the other remains open to two-way traffic under stop/go management.

The road will be open to two-way traffic during the day with a temporary speed restriction of 50km/h through the site.

Northland Transportation Alliance general manager Calvin Thomas said the defects were picked up soon after work was completed at the end of last November as part of the post-completion quality audit.

However, a long stretch of bad weather including Cyclone Gabrielle followed which meant “this is the first window” to fix it.

“It’s frustrating they didn’t get it right the first time, but there were some factors in the weather while they were laying it.

“They’re not redoing the entire works, it’s minor areas that have failed across the whole site.”

Makana Confections Kerikeri owner Brian Devlin said he “was not surprised” the contractors had to return.

“The road was never finished properly, everyone knew that. We were expecting them to come back.

“At least they’re doing it overnight, so there’ll be much less disruption.”

Devlin said he hoped the road would be done in time for the Kerikeri Half Marathon on Saturday.

“I hope it’s in shape for that. A lot of people are depending on it.”

Packhouse Market owner Judy Hyland said it wouldn’t affect businesses like last time.

“They knew straight away it would have to be redone. I don’t think it’ll have an impact. Last year was a disaster for us for those two months.”

Northland Potholes Facebook group founder John Baird said it was “a good thing NTA had followed through and ensured contractors had to perform”.

However, “there are roads in a very bad state of repair elsewhere in the district that need attention and ironically that’s [Kerikeri Rd] a relatively good piece of road”, he said.

