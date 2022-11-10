Makana Confections Kerikeri owner Brian Devlin said staff, customers and delivery vehicles were refused access all day Monday during roadworks which 'killing business'. Photo / Jenny Ling

Hauling 58 large boxes of chocolate across uneven terrain on Kerikeri Rd during major roadworks wasn't so sweet for Makana Confections staff this week.

Makana director Brian Devlin said despite being assured vehicles would have access to his business during roadworks from outside the Old Packhouse Market to the Maraenui Rd intersection, his carpark was completely empty all day Monday.

"We had no vehicle access to our property at all.

"None of our staff were able to get in.

"We told [roadworkers] we were expecting a courier between 2 and 3pm - they said 'there's nothing we can do about that'.

"We had to get our staff to carry 58 mail-order packages across the road through the roadworks to the market where our vehicles are parked so they could be sent to the couriers.

"They should not be allowed to cut us off completely from customers, especially since they agreed they weren't going to do that."

The $1.2 million project to rebuild and resurface a 500 metre section of road started on October 25.

Kerikeri Rd is closed to traffic heading out of town, meaning motorists have to detour along Waipapa Rd via the bypass to get back onto SH10.

The lane for traffic coming into Kerikeri from SH10 is still open.

Makana staff had to carry 58 mail orders packages across Kerikeri Rd, load them in their cars and drive them to Waipapa after couriers were denied access on Monday. Photo / supplied

On Monday roading contractor Ventia began the second half of the project, which required milling out and removing tarmac on the opposite side of the road.

Devlin said no ramps or accessways were installed until after 7pm.

"Staff, customers and delivery vehicles were all refused access to our business," he said.

"Despite repeated requests to have this situation rectified, access was denied all day. We lost more than half of a normal day's business, easily."

Devlin said he wasn't after compensation, but he wanted some "accountability" after being assured in meetings with Ventia that there would always be vehicle access.

Devlin was also told the road would operate two ways with traffic lights when work wasn't being carried out between 7pm and 7am, and on weekends.

"All I'm asking for is more consideration for us running a business and that they keep their word.

"It's killing business completely."

Northland Transportation Alliance general manager Calvin Thomas said contractors asked businesses within the construction zone when they expected deliveries.

"Wherever possible, roadworks are timed to ensure deliveries can be successfully made. This approach has worked well so far for other businesses.

"The delivery schedule for Makana Confections was unknown and, regrettably, deliveries did arrive while milling was under way directly outside its entrance.

"Ventia staff offered to help carry the delivery across the road, however, Makana staff undertook this task themselves."

Kauri Park Motel owner Jacqui Hale said contractors put ramps outside their driveway on Monday so guests could drive in.

She wasn't that happy about the work, "but it has to be done", Hale said.

"Yesterday I went out at 7.30 and couldn't get out. But I waved someone down and they helped me get out.

"On the whole they've been very good. There's always been access to the Packhouse market. People can park there and walk across the road."

The council said the project is on track to be completed by November 18 as planned, despite extra stabilisation work being required because of poor ground conditions.

Thomas said the council has fielded "numerous complaints" since roadworks began.

"This work is necessary and cannot be delayed any further.

"Kerikeri Rd is the district's busiest road and has deteriorated significantly since it was constructed 25 years ago.

"Once completed, the new surface will require minimal ongoing maintenance for the next 25 years."