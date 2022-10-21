A 550m stretch of Kerikeri Rd, between the Old Packhouse Market and Maraenui Rd, will be one-way only while the road is rebuilt. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Kerikeri motorists are likely to face three weeks of delays as a half-kilometre section of the town's crumbling main road is rebuilt.

From October 25 to November 18 traffic will only be able to use Kerikeri Rd to travel into town from State Highway 10.

Drivers wishing to leave town will have to use the Heritage Bypass and Waipapa Rd to reach SH10.

The 550m section of road being rebuilt almost from scratch is between the Old Packhouse Market and Maraenui Drive.

The $1.2 million project entails removing the existing tarmac, upgrading the road base, and applying a 200mm layer of hot mix (asphaltic concrete).

The aim is to provide a surface requiring minimal maintenance for the next 25 years.

At the same time a slip lane will be built to improve safety for pedestrians and traffic accessing the Old Packhouse Market.

That project will be privately funded by the market owners, but the two jobs will use the same contractor and take place at the same time to allow a seamless road connection and reduce disruption.

During construction only one lane of Kerikeri Rd, for vehicles heading into town, will remain open.

Calvin Thomas, general manager for the Northland Transportation Alliance, said other traffic management options were considered, including providing two-way access with stop-go signs or traffic lights.

However, that would have extended the construction process and compromised the safety of road crews.

It could also lead to long queues backing up onto SH10.

"We know this work will create delays and frustration, especially for drivers leaving Kerikeri and I apologise for that. However, with around 10,000 traffic movements on this road each day, we need to do all we can to avoid traffic queues disrupting SH10. This option also means we can complete the job as quickly and safely as possible, without compromising construction quality."

Thomas said Kerikeri has grown significantly since the current road surface was laid 25 years ago.

Kerikeri Rd was now the busiest road in the Far North, even when state highways were included.

"Traffic volume and tonnage have increased dramatically and as a result Kerikeri Rd has deteriorated significantly in parts. This project marks the beginning of a 10-year staged renewal of Kerikeri Rd from the roundabout into town."

Where possible, future road upgrades would be timed to coincide with housing and other developments planned along Kerikeri Rd, to avoid having to dig up sections of road twice.

People living and working in the roadworks area would have access with guidance from road crews.

Two-way traffic would be reinstated at night when road crews and machinery were not operating.

The road upgrade does not include a pothole-prone corner next to Access Rd. Photo / Peter de Graaf

The current road upgrade does not include the notoriously pothole-prone corner next to Access Rd, just downhill from the planned roadworks.

That is expected to be fixed at a later stage of the Kerikeri Rd renewal project.

The Kerikeri detour tiki-tour

Are you frustrated by the prospect of three weeks of having to drive the long way around to get out of Kerikeri?

For motorists heading north the part-closure of Kerikeri Rd won't make much difference, but anyone trying to head south will have to take a detour via the Heritage Bypass and Waipapa Rd to reach SH10.

But how about embracing the detour, putting that appointment off by an hour or so, and seizing the chance to explore?

Here's a brief, and entirely subjective, guide to the detour's top attractions as you head towards SH10 from Kerikeri.

The Kerikeri gums

As you're heading down the Heritage Bypass cast your eyes to the left and enjoy the vista of towering, 90-year-old eucalypt trees because they won't be there much longer. The so-called Bing property has been sold for a housing development; it's currently tied up in court action but the trees' days are numbered.

The Bing property gums as seen from the Heritage Bypass roundabout. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Fairy Pools

Just upstream from the Heritage Bypass bridge is a summer swimming spot known as the Fairy Pools. Look for the concrete path down to Kerikeri River (it starts just beyond the bridge on the other side of the road where there's space for parking), then walk a short distance upstream. You can reach the other side of the pools from an accessway next to Cornerstone Church on Kerikeri Rd.

Rainbow Falls

One of Kerikeri's top sights, Rainbow Falls are easily accessed by turning left from Waipapa Rd onto Rainbow Falls Rd. Look for the sign on the right marking the Department of Conservation carpark, then follow the path to the right to a series of lookouts. Also known as Waianiwaniwa, the waterfall tumbles 27m over the edge of an ancient lava flow. Visit on a fine day and, if the sun's in the right place, you'll see how the falls got their name.

Nearby you'll find Kerikeri Mini Golf, which is open Thursday to Sunday (seven days a week from November).

Rainbow Falls are one of Kerikeri's top attractions. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Kerikeri River walkway

This track, part of Te Araroa long-distance trail, goes all the way from the Stone Store to SH10 but you can access one of the prettiest sections from Waipapa Rd. Look for the start of the track through Waitotara Reserve (at the corner of Waitotara Drive and Waipapa Rd) then follow the trail until you hit Kerikeri River and head upstream. Highlights include a shady tōtara grove.