Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Northern Advocate

Roadworks begin on SH1 south of Whangārei - but no sign of four-laning

Northern Advocate
By Angela Woods
5 mins to read
Roadworks to install median barriers and posts are starting south of Whangārei this week. Photo / Tania Whyte

Roadworks to install median barriers and posts are starting south of Whangārei this week. Photo / Tania Whyte

News of impending roadworks to reduce head-on crashes on a deadly stretch of State Highway 1 is predicted to cause headaches for some motorists.

The installation of flexible median barriers, safety posts and wider median

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Get a free appraisal with Barfoot and Thompson Whangarei

Latest from Northern Advocate